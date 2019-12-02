Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma E. Birckbichler. View Sign Service Information Jaynes Memorial Chapel 811 South Cockrell Hill Road Duncanville , TX 75137 (972)-298-2334 Send Flowers Obituary

Thelma E. Birckbichler, 96, was born Aug. 20, 1923, in Barnesboro, Pa., into a large family of eight.

As an adult, she attended nursing school and moved to Butler for a job as an RN at the local county hospital. There she met Dad, while caring for his father at his dying bedside. They were married in 1948 and built our family homestead by hand on 80 acres.

Dad worked and Mom did everything else, while working full time as an RN for a big part of our lives. She was the strongest woman we had ever known. Nothing was out of her reach.

As we grew and established our own families, we began to see that Mom also had a wicked sense of humor. No matter what was said, she always had a witty, sarcastic retort. She was the soul of our family and kept us together like no one else ever could.

They moved to Texas in 1983, and permanently resided here.

She will be missed most by her kids, John, Bob, Denny, Mike, Ray, Donna, Jane, Kay, Tim and Tom. Along with Joanie and Guy, who preceded her in death.

Mom had many grandkids and great-grandkids as well, living both here and around the country.

Mom was finally relieved of duty on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

BIRCKBICHLER - Visitation for Thelma E. Birckbichler, who died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, will be held with the family from 6 to 8 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Jaynes Memorial Chapel, Texas.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1111 W. Danieldale Road, Duncanville, Texas.

Burial will follow at Mary Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Malakoff, Texas.



