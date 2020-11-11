1/1
Thelma Jean English
1934 - 2020
Thelma Jean Cooper English, 86, passed away on Nov. 9, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, due to complications after hip surgery.

Born March 24, 1934, at her family's farm in Worth Township, Butler County, she was the daughter of Lena Gertrude Stickel Cooper and Dean Wallace Cooper.

She married Clifford Eugene English on Nov. 29, 1952, and resided with him for 66 years in Portersville.

She was an attending member of Portersville Bible Church, worked at Cal's General Store for many years, and was a homemaker.

Along with Clifford, she was wholeheartedly dedicated to the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed not only watching all of her grandkids play sports, but cherished weekly competitive card games with her family.

She provided a foundation upon which many relied, and created a home full of love and laughter, where all happily gathered. She graciously filled the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with countless memories of family dinners, game nights, fishing, boating and many family celebrations. She will be dearly missed by all.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter; her daughter, Karen Cline; her sister, Freda Brenneman; and her husband, Clifford English.

She is survived by her sister, Lois Croup; her daughter, Brenda (Bruce) Benton; her son-in-law, Russell (Beverly) Cline; seven grandkids, Jason (Jessica) Benton, Michael (Julia) Cline, Ryan (Megan) Benton, Jodi (Matt) Mularski, Jenette Cline, Adam (Melissa) Benton, and David (Julie) Cline; and 12 great-grandkids, Jane and Maggie Benton, Isabella, Madelyn and Liam Cline, Campbell and Henry Benton, Parker and Sadie Benton, Audrey and Wesley Cline, and baby Mularski.

ENGLISH - Friends of Thelma Jean Cooper English, who died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, will be received at 10 a.m. Friday at Portersville Bible Church in Portersville.

A celebration/memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.

Arrangements were handled by Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Thelma English Memorial, Portersville Bible Church, P.O. Box 155, Portersville, PA 16051.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Portersville Bible Church
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Portersville Bible Church
Smith Funeral Home
421 New Castle St
Slippery Rock, PA 16057-1012
7247942830
