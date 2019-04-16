Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore C. "Ted" Haehle. View Sign

Theodore C. Haehle, 90, of Saxonburg passed away on Sunday at the Good Samaritan Inpatient Hospice surrounded by his family.

Born March 17, 1929, in Philadelphia, he was the son of Theodore C. Haehle and Margaret Kilpatrick Haehle.

He worked at the Gulf Oil Refinery Lab in Philadelphia for 13 years, and for 22 years at the Gulf Research & Development Co. in Harmarville.

He retired from Gulf in September of 1982 at the age of 53, after 35 years of services.

Pat served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

He served on the Vestry at St. Thomas in the Fields Episcopal Church in Gibsonia, and St. Peter Episcopal Church in Butler.

He was vice president at SEBCO Pool for three years, a member of the Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Co., working in the kitchen at fish dinners and weddings. He also was active in the kitchen at Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church and participated in the Men's Breakfast there for many years.

He coached the Little League Indians from 1969 until 1972, and coached Knoch High School midget basketball from 1971 until 1978.

He grew grapes and made his own wine for 35 years.

Surviving are three daughters, Linda (Nick) Haehle Gurner of Butler, Judy (Doug) Haehle Farney of Saxonburg, and Joyce (Jim Saeler) Haehle Byers of Saxonburg; his son, Thomas C. (Amy) Haehle of Lincoln University, Pa., eight grandchildren, Joe (Gabriela) Gurner, Nicole McChesney, Bryan (Nicole) Farney, Katelyn (Rob) Jahn, Andrew (Hali) Farney, Erin Haehle, Jessica (Dave) Haehle and Kevin (Holly) Haehle; 11 great- grandchildren, Olivia, Austin, Madison, Taylor, Aiden, Emaleigh, Jack, Noah, Mason, Olive and one on the way, Tessa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elva I. Haehle, who passed away on March 12, 2012; his infant sister, Margaret; and his grandson, Troy.

HAEHLE - Friends of Theodore C. Haehle, who died Sunday, April 14, 2019, will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Doug Dorsey officiating.

Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Main St., Saxonburg, PA 16056, or the South Butler Community Library, P.O. Box 454, Saxonburg, PA 16056

For more information, please visit







Theodore C. Haehle, 90, of Saxonburg passed away on Sunday at the Good Samaritan Inpatient Hospice surrounded by his family.Born March 17, 1929, in Philadelphia, he was the son of Theodore C. Haehle and Margaret Kilpatrick Haehle.He worked at the Gulf Oil Refinery Lab in Philadelphia for 13 years, and for 22 years at the Gulf Research & Development Co. in Harmarville.He retired from Gulf in September of 1982 at the age of 53, after 35 years of services.Pat served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.He served on the Vestry at St. Thomas in the Fields Episcopal Church in Gibsonia, and St. Peter Episcopal Church in Butler.He was vice president at SEBCO Pool for three years, a member of the Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Co., working in the kitchen at fish dinners and weddings. He also was active in the kitchen at Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church and participated in the Men's Breakfast there for many years.He coached the Little League Indians from 1969 until 1972, and coached Knoch High School midget basketball from 1971 until 1978.He grew grapes and made his own wine for 35 years.Surviving are three daughters, Linda (Nick) Haehle Gurner of Butler, Judy (Doug) Haehle Farney of Saxonburg, and Joyce (Jim Saeler) Haehle Byers of Saxonburg; his son, Thomas C. (Amy) Haehle of Lincoln University, Pa., eight grandchildren, Joe (Gabriela) Gurner, Nicole McChesney, Bryan (Nicole) Farney, Katelyn (Rob) Jahn, Andrew (Hali) Farney, Erin Haehle, Jessica (Dave) Haehle and Kevin (Holly) Haehle; 11 great- grandchildren, Olivia, Austin, Madison, Taylor, Aiden, Emaleigh, Jack, Noah, Mason, Olive and one on the way, Tessa.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elva I. Haehle, who passed away on March 12, 2012; his infant sister, Margaret; and his grandson, Troy.HAEHLE - Friends of Theodore C. Haehle, who died Sunday, April 14, 2019, will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Main St., Saxonburg.A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Doug Dorsey officiating.Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Main St., Saxonburg, PA 16056, or the South Butler Community Library, P.O. Box 454, Saxonburg, PA 16056For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com Funeral Home Fox Funeral Home

410 W. Main St

Saxonburg , PA 16056

724-352-1133 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close