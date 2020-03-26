Theodore E. "Tudge" Ziemenski, 66, of Ford City died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Sugar Creek Rest.
Born June 22, 1953, in Kittanning, he was the son of the late Gearhart and Genevieve (Tyberowski) Ziemenski.
Tudge was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish.
He enjoyed attending family gatherings and spending time with the Ford City Fire Department. A familiar fixture in Ford City, he was on the Heritage Days committee for many years, and was well-known for walking around town.
He is survived by his sister, Kathleen Mago of Butler; a nephew, Christopher (Jessica) Mago; and four great-nieces and great-nephews, Korbin, Thaddeus, Meredith and Eleanor Mago.
ZIEMENSKI - Due to current regulations concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, viewing will be held privately for Theodore E. "Tudge" Ziemenski, who died Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for his immediate family, with interment following in St. Francis Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 26, 2020