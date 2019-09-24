Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore H. "Harve" Dailey Jr.. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 View Map Service 11:00 AM Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Theodore H. "Harve" Dailey Jr., 67, of Route 268, East Brady, Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County, passed away at his home on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, while surrounded by his loved ones.

Harve was born on Feb. 15, 1952, in Kittanning. He was the son of Martha "Jean" Pence Dailey and the late Harvey "Red" Dailey.

Harve was a 1970 graduate of East Brady High School and received his degree in chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh in 1974.

Harve was an avid fan of Pitt athletics, both basketball and football, having season tickets to both for over 30 years. He enjoyed his "Pitt Family," lots of tailgates, nachos and salsa.

He had been employed for more than 37 years as a chemist with Koppers, Indspec and OxyChem. Harve traveled nationally and worldwide as a technical service consultant and held several patents.

Since his retirement, his passion has been grandkids, travel and archery. Harve was known by his family to be the smartest and the tallest in the room. To his grandchildren, whom he babysat since his retirement, he was affectionately known as "Grump-Pa."

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 42 years, Anne Fleeger Dailey, whom he married on Sept. 9, 1977.

Also surviving are his son, Nathan Dailey and his wife, Megan; his daughter, Colleen Taylor and her husband, Wesley; two grandchildren, Hunter and Brooke Dailey; two brothers, Mike Dailey and his wife, Kathy, and Scott Dailey and his wife, Elaine; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, George and Deb Fleeger, Jerry and Anna Fleeger, Bob and Shelly Fleeger and Tammy Fleeger; as well as a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his father, Harve was preceded in death by his in-laws, Richard and Gracia Fleeger; and a brother-in-law, Richard Fleeger.

DAILEY - Friends of Theodore H. "Harve" Dailey Jr., who died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.

A celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday from the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sugarcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department, 110 Rodgers Road, East Brady, PA 16028.

For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit



Theodore H. "Harve" Dailey Jr., 67, of Route 268, East Brady, Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County, passed away at his home on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, while surrounded by his loved ones.Harve was born on Feb. 15, 1952, in Kittanning. He was the son of Martha "Jean" Pence Dailey and the late Harvey "Red" Dailey.Harve was a 1970 graduate of East Brady High School and received his degree in chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh in 1974.Harve was an avid fan of Pitt athletics, both basketball and football, having season tickets to both for over 30 years. He enjoyed his "Pitt Family," lots of tailgates, nachos and salsa.He had been employed for more than 37 years as a chemist with Koppers, Indspec and OxyChem. Harve traveled nationally and worldwide as a technical service consultant and held several patents.Since his retirement, his passion has been grandkids, travel and archery. Harve was known by his family to be the smartest and the tallest in the room. To his grandchildren, whom he babysat since his retirement, he was affectionately known as "Grump-Pa."In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 42 years, Anne Fleeger Dailey, whom he married on Sept. 9, 1977.Also surviving are his son, Nathan Dailey and his wife, Megan; his daughter, Colleen Taylor and her husband, Wesley; two grandchildren, Hunter and Brooke Dailey; two brothers, Mike Dailey and his wife, Kathy, and Scott Dailey and his wife, Elaine; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, George and Deb Fleeger, Jerry and Anna Fleeger, Bob and Shelly Fleeger and Tammy Fleeger; as well as a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to his father, Harve was preceded in death by his in-laws, Richard and Gracia Fleeger; and a brother-in-law, Richard Fleeger.DAILEY - Friends of Theodore H. "Harve" Dailey Jr., who died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.A celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday from the funeral home.Memorial contributions may be made to the Sugarcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department, 110 Rodgers Road, East Brady, PA 16028.For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close