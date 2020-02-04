Theresa A. Toy, 85, of Worthington died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.
She was born Oct. 1, 1934, in West Winfield, and was the daughter of the late John and Mildred (Mechakd) Dovjak.
She was a retired postal employee and was president of Toy Trucking Co.
Theresa was a member of the CDA, Worthington American Legion, and volunteered at the VA Hospital. Theresa enjoyed the Worthington Senior Center, playing cards, bingo, and building puzzles with her friends at Sugar Creek Rest.
She is survived by her husband, D. Dean Toy, whom she married Nov. 2, 1957; two sons, Jerry Dean Toy and David Charles Toy; two grandchildren, Joshua David Toy and Madeline Rae Toy; one great-granddaughter; and her brother, John (Deloris) Dovjak of Akron, Ohio.
TOY - Friends of Theresa A. Toy, who died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of a service at 1 p.m. Wednesday at F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington. Father Alan Groat will be officiating.
Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Theresa's honor to the Richard G. Laube Cancer Center for Oncology Assistance Fund or the Worthington Library.
For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 4, 2020