Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Anne Guthrie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa Anne Kisner Guthrie, 62, of Freeport passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital from an extended illness.

Born Nov. 4, 1956, at Fort Dix, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Kisner and Harriet Kisner Vater.

She was a longtime resident of Butler and Armstrong counties.

She graduated from East Brady High School in 1976.

She enjoyed needlepoint, reading and bingo.

She was employed by Friedman's store in the Plaza Shopping Center for many years.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and she will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

She is survived by three sons, Louis Davis Jr. and his wife, Christina, Steven Guthrie and his wife, Donna, and Eric Guthrie and his girlfriend, Tami; and one daughter, Colleen Davis.

She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, who she adored greatly; and three stepchildren, Mike, Tina and Stacey Guthrie.

Also to carry on her memory are five siblings, Thomas Kisner and his wife, Ferne, Evelyn Bump and her husband, Tom, Kathy Lowers, Kenneth Kisner and his wife, Sherry, and Mary Jane Double and her husband, Jeff; many nieces and nephews; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Byron "Wade" Guthrie; and her parents and grandparents.

GUTHRIE - There will be no visitation for Theresa Anne Kisner Guthrie, who died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Theresa made the selfless decision to donate her body for educational purposes.

The family will have a private memorial and celebration of life.



Theresa Anne Kisner Guthrie, 62, of Freeport passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital from an extended illness.Born Nov. 4, 1956, at Fort Dix, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Kisner and Harriet Kisner Vater.She was a longtime resident of Butler and Armstrong counties.She graduated from East Brady High School in 1976.She enjoyed needlepoint, reading and bingo.She was employed by Friedman's store in the Plaza Shopping Center for many years.She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and she will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.She is survived by three sons, Louis Davis Jr. and his wife, Christina, Steven Guthrie and his wife, Donna, and Eric Guthrie and his girlfriend, Tami; and one daughter, Colleen Davis.She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, who she adored greatly; and three stepchildren, Mike, Tina and Stacey Guthrie.Also to carry on her memory are five siblings, Thomas Kisner and his wife, Ferne, Evelyn Bump and her husband, Tom, Kathy Lowers, Kenneth Kisner and his wife, Sherry, and Mary Jane Double and her husband, Jeff; many nieces and nephews; and aunts, uncles and cousins.She was preceded in death by her husband, Byron "Wade" Guthrie; and her parents and grandparents.GUTHRIE - There will be no visitation for Theresa Anne Kisner Guthrie, who died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Theresa made the selfless decision to donate her body for educational purposes.The family will have a private memorial and celebration of life. Published in Butler Eagle from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close