Theresa Carolyn Sedoris, 77, of Butler, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020.
She was born in 1942 in Sharon, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Ronald and Katheryn (Fetterman) Bellis.
Carolyn worked as a sales clerk for 20 years at Montgomery Ward in the children's department, until it closed in 2001.
She enjoyed crafts, traveling, and feeding and caring for outdoor animals.
Carolyn is survived by Fran (Karen) Callihan, Kevin (Karen) Callihan, Kathy (Bill) Cioccio and Korry (Missy) Callihan.
She also leaves behind her closest friends, Marie St. Clair, Ruth Ann Michel, Joyce Robinson and Ginny Henry.
She was loved and will be forever missed.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 15 years, Wallace A. Sedoris Jr., who passed away April 23, 1977.
SEDORIS - All arrangements for Theresa Carolyn Sedoris, who died Monday, April 13, 2020, were handled by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Entombment was held privately at Butler County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butler County Humane Society.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 17, 2020