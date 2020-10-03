Theresa Cecelia Reasey, 74, of Cranberry Township died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at home.
Born Nov. 24, 1945, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late James Thomasetti and Congetta Yalenti Thomasetti.
Theresa owned Gentle Touch Laundromat in Cranberry Township for 40 years.
She had a wonderful sense of humor that never failed to get a laugh. She loved games of chance and enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas with her husband, Joe.
Theresa cherished the time she spent with her family most of all. She was a devoted wife and mother, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
Theresa leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Kim (Jason) Burfield of Sarver and Joseph James Reasey of Cranberry Township; and her siblings, Joseph (Diane) Thomasetti, Donna Cefalo and Patty May Kranz, all of Pittsburgh.
In addition to her parents, Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lee Reasey, who passed away Jan. 16, 2020; and her sisters, Barbara Jean Rode and Marie Elana Aliyetti.
REASEY - Friends and family of Theresa Cecelia Reasey, who died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.
Theresa will be laid to rest at English Lutheran Church Cemetery in Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.