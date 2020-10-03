1/1
Theresa Cecelia Reasey
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Cecelia Reasey, 74, of Cranberry Township died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at home.
Born Nov. 24, 1945, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late James Thomasetti and Congetta Yalenti Thomasetti.
Theresa owned Gentle Touch Laundromat in Cranberry Township for 40 years.
She had a wonderful sense of humor that never failed to get a laugh. She loved games of chance and enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas with her husband, Joe.
Theresa cherished the time she spent with her family most of all. She was a devoted wife and mother, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
Theresa leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Kim (Jason) Burfield of Sarver and Joseph James Reasey of Cranberry Township; and her siblings, Joseph (Diane) Thomasetti, Donna Cefalo and Patty May Kranz, all of Pittsburgh.
In addition to her parents, Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lee Reasey, who passed away Jan. 16, 2020; and her sisters, Barbara Jean Rode and Marie Elana Aliyetti.
REASEY - Friends and family of Theresa Cecelia Reasey, who died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.
Theresa will be laid to rest at English Lutheran Church Cemetery in Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Boylan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
724-452-8005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved