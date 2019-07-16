Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Elizabeth Greer. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 (724)-486-3500 Memorial service 10:00 AM Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church 1304 E. Cruikshank Road Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa Elizabeth Greer, 85, of Mars passed away on Saturday while under the care of the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia of Cabot.

Born Jan. 23, 1934, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late John Ferlan and Anna Stayduhar Ferlan.

Theresa worked as a private secretary for Pinkerton Detective Agency. She also worked as a bookkeeper and banquet manager and was a dedicated employee of Wagner's Market.

Theresa was a member of Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church in Butler.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Marilyn Gold, Susan (James) Campbell, Debra (Donald) Cunningham, Sunshine (Craig) Danner, Charles (Melissa) Beyer and Janine Frobe; her 20 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Theresa was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Beyer; her second husband, Robert J. Greer; her sister, Wilma Meyers; her brother, Raymond Ferlan; and her grandson, Zachary Steven Frobe.

GREER - A memorial service for Theresa Elizabeth Greer, who died Saturday, July 13, 2019, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church, 1304 E. Cruikshank Road, Butler, with the Rev. Charles S. Bober as celebrant.

She will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in Sharpsburg.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the , the , the Lighthouse Foundation or to the Kilian's Cupboard Food Pantry.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



