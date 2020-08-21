Theresa F. Christie, 79, of Parker, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Aug. 20, 2020.
Theresa was born on Aug. 27, 1940, on the Indian Reservation in Devils Lake, N.D. She was the daughter of Markus J. Larson and Mary Anne Baker Larson.
Theresa met the love of her life, Sherwell "Pete" Christie in Long Beach, Calif., while Pete was stationed there in the Navy. The couple married and together had three children, Steve, Robin and Rita.
Theresa was a devoted member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in West Sunbury.
Theresa was a true caregiver at heart. She volunteered at Washington School as a librarian. She worked for many years in the area as a nurse's aide.
Her family will miss all of the Christmas cookies she made and delivered to them, as well as the many delicious baked treats she made throughout the year. She spent hours working on numerous items for her family, quilting, crocheting and always sewing treasured keepsakes for them. She was happiest with a house full of friends and family.
Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her husband, Pete Christie of Parker; her daughters, Robin A. Christie of Parker, and Rita J. Covert and her husband, John, of Boyers; her grandchildren, Daniel J. Staab Jr., Kristy Stewart, Justin Covert and Kayla Covert; her great-grandchildren, Alexandra Stewart, Beau Stewart, Briele Covert and Noah Rowland.
Also surviving are Theresa's twin sister, Ann Larzena of Seattle, Wash.; and numerous loved ones in California and North Dakota.
Theresa was welcomed into heaven by her parents; her son, Steve Christie; four sisters; and five brothers.
CHRISTIE - Funeral services for Theresa F. Christie, who died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, will take place at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton St., Clintonville.
Visitation will take place after the funeral services from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Father Adam Verona from St. Alphonsus will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Rosewood Cemetery.
Friends can send condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net
.