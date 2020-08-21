1/1
Theresa F. Christie
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa F. Christie, 79, of Parker, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Aug. 20, 2020.

Theresa was born on Aug. 27, 1940, on the Indian Reservation in Devils Lake, N.D. She was the daughter of Markus J. Larson and Mary Anne Baker Larson.

Theresa met the love of her life, Sherwell "Pete" Christie in Long Beach, Calif., while Pete was stationed there in the Navy. The couple married and together had three children, Steve, Robin and Rita.

Theresa was a devoted member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in West Sunbury.

Theresa was a true caregiver at heart. She volunteered at Washington School as a librarian. She worked for many years in the area as a nurse's aide.

Her family will miss all of the Christmas cookies she made and delivered to them, as well as the many delicious baked treats she made throughout the year. She spent hours working on numerous items for her family, quilting, crocheting and always sewing treasured keepsakes for them. She was happiest with a house full of friends and family.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her husband, Pete Christie of Parker; her daughters, Robin A. Christie of Parker, and Rita J. Covert and her husband, John, of Boyers; her grandchildren, Daniel J. Staab Jr., Kristy Stewart, Justin Covert and Kayla Covert; her great-grandchildren, Alexandra Stewart, Beau Stewart, Briele Covert and Noah Rowland.

Also surviving are Theresa's twin sister, Ann Larzena of Seattle, Wash.; and numerous loved ones in California and North Dakota.

Theresa was welcomed into heaven by her parents; her son, Steve Christie; four sisters; and five brothers.

CHRISTIE - Funeral services for Theresa F. Christie, who died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, will take place at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton St., Clintonville.

Visitation will take place after the funeral services from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Father Adam Verona from St. Alphonsus will be officiating.

Burial will take place at Rosewood Cemetery.
Friends can send condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
McKinley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Funeral service
12:30 PM
McKinley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKinley Funeral Home
109 Emlenton St
Clintonville, PA 16372
(814) 385-6615
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved