Theresa "Tracie" Lynn Doerr, 55, of Portersville passed away on Sunday at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, with her family by her side after a brief illness.
Born Jan. 18, 1964, in Kennedy Township, Allegheny County, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Carol Pilch Anderson.
Tracie was an avid photographer. She won a second place ribbon and the People's Choice Award ribbon for her picture of the covered bridge at the 2018 26th annual Heritage Festival at McConnells Mill.
She will be remembered for making friendships and enjoying photography tips on many social media sites.
She enjoyed summer for swimming; spring and fall for hikes and taking pictures of waterfalls; and winter for her passion for the Christmas season.
She was a faithful volunteer at the Portersville-Prospect Food Pantry.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bryan Doerr, whom she married Sept. 19, 1987; her children, Matthew (Rachel Fotta) Doerr of New Brighton, and Charlene Doerr of Portersville; her sister, Robin (Scott) Lorentz of Moon Township; her sister-in-law, Kathi (John) Cain of Texas; her mother-in-law, Roberta (Jim) Rooney of Texas; her father-in-law, Bud (Sherri) Doerr of Sarver; and many nieces and nephews.
DOERR - Visitation for Theresa "Tracie" Lynn Doerr, who died Sunday, June 23, 2019, will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with her brother-in-law, John Cain, pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Nacogdoches, Texas, officiating.
Interment will be in Butler County Memorial Park, Butler.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Portersville Food Pantry, c/o Cindy Burns, P.O. Box 102, Portersville, PA 16051.
More information is available at www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 25, 2019