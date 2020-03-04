Theresa Lynn (Zimmerman) Fields, 55, of East Brady passed away March 2, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Hospice of Concordia in Cabot.
Born Oct. 29, 1964 in Butler, she was a daughter of Shirley A. (Fair) Weingartner and the late Jerry L. Zimmerman.
Tracy attended Butler High School, Class of 1983, and continued her education to various degrees throughout her life.
She enjoyed cooking, writing, spending time in nature and helping those in need. She was an active advocate for the Veterans Association and the Humane Society.
Tracy is survived by her mother; two sisters, Renee Eakin and Leigh Ann (Zimmerman) Marzullo; three daughters, Tanya (Taylor) Burkhardt, Nicole (TJ) Bayer and Cassie Hiles; her life partner, Randy Boltz; her stepmother, Jean Zimmerman; her step sisters, Amy Sheaffer and Pam Marburger; six grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
FIELDS - Friends of Theresa Lynn (Zimmerman) Fields, who died Monday, March 2, 2020, will gather from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Funeral services will follow at 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The Rev. James Lewis will officiate.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 4, 2020