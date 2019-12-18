Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa M. Troutman. View Sign Service Information H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes 201 S. Washington St Eau Claire , PA 16030 (724)-791-2484 Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa M. Troutman, 79, of Sarver entered eternal rest Monday evening, Dec. 16, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Born Feb. 18, 1940, in Butler, she was the daughter of Pauline Geibel Birckbichler Parr of Butler who survives, and the late Sylvester A. Birckbichler.

She was a graduate of the Karns City High School, and was a devoted Christian member of Criswell Bible Baptist Church near Karns City.

Theresa loved spending time with the family at the annual Christmas parties she hosted. She looked forward to the prayer breakfasts at the Plaza with her husband and her brother and his wife.

Theresa loved baking, cooking, and crocheting many pieces for family members, as well as anything to do with puzzles.

Surviving are her husband, Leroy R. Troutman; her mother and stepfather, Pauline and Bernard Parr of Butler; seven children, Betty (Dave) Shirey of Slippery Rock, Joanne Neff of Butler, Joe (Melanie) Neff of Petrolia, Ralph (Brenda) Neff of Chicora, Albert (Sherri) Neff of Sarver, Gene Neff of Butler, and Russell (Janice) Neff of Hilliards; 24 grandchildren; 26 great- grandchildren; four great- great-grandchildren; her stepson, Leroy R. Troutman Jr. of Gibsonia; her stepdaughter, Heather Darr of Pittsburgh; her sister, Peggy McCorkle of Butler; her brother, Lou (Dorothy) Birckbichler of Chicora; and a number of nieces and nephews;

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Brian Neff; her former husband, Joe Neff Sr.; her brother, Richard Birckbichler; and her brother-in-law, Earl McCorkle.

TROUTMAN - Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until noon Thursday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Washington St., Eau Claire, where the funeral service will begin at noon in the funeral home with Pastor Paul DeBacco of the Criswell Bible Baptist Church officiating.





