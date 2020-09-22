Thomas "Tom" Wilson Bobbert, 82, of Summerville, Pa., passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, after battling heart disease for several years.
He was born on Aug. 31, 1938, in Huey, Pa., and was the son of the late Edward and Florence (Booher) Bobbert.
Tom served in the U.S. Army National Guard.
Tom was a member of the US Steelworkers Local 1066 and the Chicago Painters Union.
By trade, Tom was a painter and known to be a "Jack of all trades."
Tom married Brenda (Vlassich) Bobbert and together they raised her two boys and their grandchildren. Tom loved to spend time with his family and loved seeing his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Tom loved to garden and enjoyed playing cards.
Thomas is survived by his daughter, Raylene Bobbert; his sons, Kenneth (Stephanie) Peth and Rickey Otto; his daughter-in-law, Becky Compton; and his sisters, Rosetta Bobbert and Nancy Goodrich.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Heather, Marcella, Jessica, Justin, Nathan, Grace and Judha; his great-grandchildren, Adaly, Maddix, Kristian, Heidi, Tyler, Destiny, Malaya and Mikayla; and his nieces and nephews.
Thomas was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward and John Bobbert; his wife, Brenda Bobbert; and his grandsons, Shawn and Keagan.
BOBBERT - Friends and family of Thomas "Tom" Wilson Bobbert, who died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, will be able to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday at Harmony Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 234 N. Main St., Harrisville.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Jeff Jones.
Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
