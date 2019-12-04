Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas C. Angert. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church Herman , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas C. Angert, 77, of Butler passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born Jan. 23, 1942, in Butler, he was a son of the late Charles J. Angert and Catherine (Schaffner) Angert.

He was a graduate of Butler High School and was a retired welder from the silicon department of the Armco Steel Plant in Butler, following 38 years.

He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Herman, the R.C. Men's Club, the East Butler Fire Hall, the American Legion 117 and the VFW 8803 in Tidioute.

He enjoyed woodworking, hunting in his younger years, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates, being a prankster, spending time with his family and grandchildren, and going to his camp.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Surviving are his wife, Linda L. (Geibel) Angert, whom he married May 8, 1965; his children, Thomas P. (Marci) Angert of Renfrew, Cathy M. Oesterling of Butler, Daniel C. (Denise) Angert of Fenelton, Michelle L. (Eric) Hesidenz of East Butler, and Mark W. (Kelly) Angert of Butler; six grandchildren, Josh, Nate (Corina), Logan, Carson, Dylan and Lauren; six stepgrandchildren, Curt (Kristen), Matthew, Michael (Andrea), Christopher (Autumn), Aaron and Jennifer (Marc); and eight great-grandchildren, Maverick, Logan, Nora, Avery, Garon, Ethan, Alaina and Waylon.

He is also survived by his siblings, Mary Ann (Walt) Dunmyre of Butler, Paul J. (Mary) Angert of Butler, and Peggy (Stan) Gouff of Maryland; two sisters-in-law, Bonnie (Paul) Bergbigler of Butler, and Diana Geibel of Sarver; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Ronald Geibel.

ANGERT - Friends of Thomas C. Angert, who died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon Friday at St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, Herman.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Parish Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Food Cupboard of St. Mary's Church, 821 Herman Road, Butler, PA 16002.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit







