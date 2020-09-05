Thomas C. Shoaf Sr., 77, of Chicora passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his residence.
Born Jan. 10, 1943, in New Kensington, he was a son of the late Charles T. and Ruth (Reimer) Shoaf.
He had worked for Walmart as a truck driver. When he retired from Walmart, he began working for Butler Ambulance Service driving a wheelchair van.
He enjoyed camping, auto racing, lighthouses and especially spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a member of Crosswinds Christian Alliance Church.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra (Grove) Shoaf, whom he married Dec. 17, 1977; four children, Thomas C. Shoaf Jr. and Dawn (Michael) Howells, both of Natrona Heights, James (Michelle) Shoaf of Somerset, and Jarrod (Crystal) Shoaf of Karns City; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, John Shoaf of Connecticut, and Mark (Holly) Shoaf of Pittsburgh; his sister, Linda (Terry) Ross of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Dana Clark and Jennifer Shoaf.
Shoaf - Friends of Thomas C. Shoaf, who died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday from the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Butler Ambulance Service, 106 First St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com
.