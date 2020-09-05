1/
Thomas C. Schoaf Sr.
Thomas C. Shoaf Sr., 77, of Chicora passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his residence.

Born Jan. 10, 1943, in New Kensington, he was a son of the late Charles T. and Ruth (Reimer) Shoaf.

He had worked for Walmart as a truck driver. When he retired from Walmart, he began working for Butler Ambulance Service driving a wheelchair van.

He enjoyed camping, auto racing, lighthouses and especially spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was a member of Crosswinds Christian Alliance Church.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra (Grove) Shoaf, whom he married Dec. 17, 1977; four children, Thomas C. Shoaf Jr. and Dawn (Michael) Howells, both of Natrona Heights, James (Michelle) Shoaf of Somerset, and Jarrod (Crystal) Shoaf of Karns City; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, John Shoaf of Connecticut, and Mark (Holly) Shoaf of Pittsburgh; his sister, Linda (Terry) Ross of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Dana Clark and Jennifer Shoaf.

Shoaf - Friends of Thomas C. Shoaf, who died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday from the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Butler Ambulance Service, 106 First St., Butler.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 5, 2020.
