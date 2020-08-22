Thomas Charles Miller, 93, of Emlenton, passed away Thursday morning, Aug. 20, 2020, at the residence of his caregiver and daughter, Mitzi Marano, with whom he had resided the past four years.
Tom was born Feb. 17, 1927, Fairview, Butler County, and was the son of the late Lawrence and Esther Cumberland Miller.
He was married to the former Louise Jackson on May 20, 1948, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 7, 2014.
Tom was a longtime member of Foxburg United Methodist Church.
He served in Germany during World War II as a guard patrolman with the U.S. Army.
Before his service in the military and afterward, he worked at the former Rex Hide in East Brady. He then sold automobiles for the late Emil Long Sr. (and Long Motors), and then worked as a sales representative for Conway McCullogh in lawn and garden sales for 46 years.
Following retirement, he was employed part-time for Allegheny Township, Butler County, and assisted his father-in-law for many years with the Jackson family farm.
He lived and loved life to the fullest extent, and touched so many lives with that creed. He believed in honest hard work, and providing for his family.
Surviving are five children, Tom (Connie) Miller of Emlenton, Barb (Steve) Fedosick of Butler, Mitzi (Paul) Marano of Emlenton, Gary (Denise) Miller of Seneca, and Amy (Clutch) Runyan of Emlenton; his grandchildren, Adam Fedosick of Butler, Zach (Kristi) Runyan of Buffalo, N.Y., Cody (Carol) Runyan of Emlenton and Heidi Miller of Seneca; several nieces and nephews; and three sisters, Esther D'Aurio, Gloria Sweeney and Diane (Dee) King.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, John and William Miller, Nancy Wright, Margaret Miller and Mary Hesky; his daughter, Mary Jane Miller; and his grandson, Staff Sgt. Andy Miller.
MILLER - Friends of Thomas Charles Miller, who died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, may call from noon to 5 p.m. Monday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne Ave., Parker with the family present for public visitation from 3 to 5 p.m.
A private family funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. in the funeral home.
Private family interment will be held Tuesday at St. Petersburg Cemetery.
To view or send condolences, sympathy cards or flowers, please visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com
