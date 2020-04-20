Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas D. Dr. "Tom" Schoeffel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Thomas D. Schoeffel, 70, from Evans City, embraced God's loving arms Friday, April 17, in the comfort of his home. Dr. Schoeffel was a man too good for this world: a dedicated husband, a loving father, a proud grandfather, a devoted doctor, and life-long outdoorsmen.

Tom was born on Jan. 31, 1950, and he was the second of three sons of the late Stanley and Mary (Purvis) Schoeffel. A native to Evans City for the majority of his life, Thomas touched many hearts through his charisma, sarcasm and kindness.

As he grew up, he loved everything and anything that dealt with the great outdoors, his friends that became family, and, excelling at sports.

After graduating from Seneca Valley High School in 1968, he enlisted into the U.S. Air Force, reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant. While serving in the Air Force, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern New Mexico University. Upon his honorable discharge, Tom continued his education endeavors, and he became a chiropractor after receiving his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Cleveland Chiropractic College.

Tom yearned for the small, quaint town of Evans City he knew and loved, so he returned and opened up his chiropractic practice. His practice flourished in the community for nearly 40 years, where he rehabilitated most members of the town and surrounding areas.

One of Tom's favorite hobbies was taking care of his racehorses, alongside his loving family. Tom's passion for horses reached great lengths. He was a member of the Meadows Standardbred Owners Association, United States Trotting Association, where he was licensed as a trainer, driver and owner, and, along with his wife, they founded Par Luck Acres and Sis & Bing Farm, LLC. Tom also enjoyed spending time with family and friends at his cabin in Sinnemahoning.

Tom was a faculty member of Palmer College of Chiropractic, the past president of the Evans City Sportsmen's Club and life-long member, the founder of the Seneca Valley Youth Trap Team, a second-degree Mason, a member of the Elk Lodge, the Lions Club, Sinnemahoning Sportsmen's Club, Lifelong National Rifle Association member, and a member of numerous other organizations.

Tom leaves behind his greatest supporters in life: his wife of 35 years, Debra (Johnston) Schoeffel; four daughters, Jennifer Schoeffel, Abby Elsess, Kelly (Justin) Rader and Kasey Schoeffel; and two granddaughters, Kaydence and Laurie Rader, as well as his third grandchild due July 2020. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, extended family, friends, and patients.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws; two brothers, Karl and Samuel Schoeffel; and his son-in-law, Brett Elsess.

SCHOEFFEL - Due to current public safety concerns, a memorial service for Dr. Thomas D. Schoeffel, who died April 17, 2020, will be held at a later date at Crestview Presbyterian Church in Callery, Pa., with Pastor Gregg Hartung officiating.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

