Thomas David Neubert, 56, of Parker, Colo., formerly of Cabot, returned to his heavenly home Aug. 19 after a tragic accident. His firm trust in God comforts his family that he is at peace with Jesus Christ.

He was born on Sept. 13, 1962.

Tom is survived by his mother, Phyllis Neubert; his twin brother, Timothy Neubert; his siblings, Luther and Paul Neubert, Judith Coulter and Barbara Tasker; his children, Nicole and Gabriel Neubert; his grandson, William; and his wife, Carolyn, and her children, Lauren Rolfe, Nathan and Jared Davis.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Neubert; and a brother, Mark Neubert.

Tom was unapologetically himself, a man of faith and a loving husband, with a boisterous personality. He had a great passion for tinkering, which led to a lifelong career as a mechanic, most recently for Aurora Fire Department.

His many hobbies included shooting, archery, car repairs and Model Ts.

Tom's devotion to family was surpassed only by his steadfast belief in Jesus Christ. He lived his commitment to his faith in everything he did and fully embodied the Christian ideals of selflessness, service to others, and love of neighbor.

NEUBERT - A memorial service for Thomas David Neubert, who died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Cabot.

The family requests gifts in Tom's memory be directed to the Mark Neubert Endowment Fund of St. Luke Lutheran Church, Cabot.



Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 26, 2019

