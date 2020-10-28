Thomas E. "Tucker" Reddick, 58, of Butler passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
He was born Oct. 31, 1961, in Butler, and was the son of the late John "Jerry" Reddick and Jane Jenkins Reddick.
He was one of 12 siblings. Growing up, he was always outdoors, playing sports, or causing mischief throughout Herman, with his brothers and neighborhood friends. You could often find him playing softball at Franklin Field with teams Trader Horn, Bauer Excavating and Weisenstein Trucking.
He married Peggy (Schnur) Reddick on Sept. 12, 1987, and they went on to build the home of their dreams. There, they raised two sons, Joshua "Josh" Reddick (fiancée Lauren Wade) and Cody Reddick; and a daughter, Angela Reddick Geibel (husband Tim Geibel).
Throughout his life, he was a son of God. He was an active member of St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church in Butler, and previously St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Herman. He was involved in many church and school activities.
He worked at International Staple and Machine Co. for 17 years, and Ryco Fire Protection for 14 years, meeting several great friends along the way.
Tucker was always known for his ability to connect with any age group through his sense of humor and love of the outdoors and life. He had a passion for drawing and wood burning, and he loved hunting, golfing, coaching and watching his kids play the sports they loved. He will be remembered through all of the stories he loved to tell, and the memories made with his children, nieces, nephews and other family members.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Chealsey Reddick; one sister, Kathleen Reddick; one niece, Rylee Cygan; one nephew, Jeremy Yenick; and his beloved in-laws and other family members.
One phrase to continue Tucker's legacy as he would say, "Get in the weeds!" Until we meet again, love your family.
REDDICK - In keeping with his wishes, there will be no visitation for Thomas E. "Tucker" Reddick, who died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church, 210 Saint Wendelin Road, Butler, with the Rev. Matthew McClain, pastor, officiating.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Wendelin's School Alumni.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net
.