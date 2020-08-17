1/1
Thomas E. Snyder
Thomas E. Snyder, 32, of Butler, passed away on Aug. 14, 2020.

He was born May 8, 1988, in Butler, to Kenneth Snyder Sr. and Judith Freshcorn Snyder.

Thomas worked as a mason for Mock Masonry in Meridian.

He was Catholic by faith.

Thomas enjoyed hunting and fishing, and the outdoors. He loved spending time with his children and his dog, Taz. Thomas enjoyed spending time with family.

Thomas is survived by his son, Jordan Thomas Snyder; his daughter, Bethany Ann Snyder; three sisters, Heather A. (Nathan) Palm of Greenville, Pa., Shawna L. (Daniel) Alben of Portersville, and Michele W. Snyder of Mercer; one brother, Kenneth E. Snyder Jr. of Butler; his paternal grandmother, Catherine Snyder of Greenville; Uncle Dale R. "Rick" Freshcorn of Butler; seven nieces and nephews, Katlyn, Hannah, Lucas, Wesley, Case, Ridge and Aiden; and several aunts and uncles.

SNYDER - There will be no public visitation for Thomas E. Snyder, who died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

Funeral services are private.

Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler, is assisting with funeral arrangements.

Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
