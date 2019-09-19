Thomas Edward Kelly, 67, of Zelienople passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.
Born July 30, 1952, in Girard, Kan., he was the son of Beatrice A. (Master) Kelly and the late Richard T. Kelly.
Tom graduated from the Ivy School of Art in Pittsburgh and earned his degree in commercial art.
He worked in newspaper advertising for the Valley News Dispatch.
He was a member of the Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church.
Tom will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Beatrice A. Kelly; his sisters, Kathy Lynn (Dale) Reisinger of Harmony, Norma Jo (Joe) Kerner of Zelienople, and Lee Ann (Carlos) Salinas of Zelienople; and his brothers, Michael Francis (Sheila) Kelly of San Antonio, Texas, Kerry Alan Kelly of Zelienople, and Peter Andrew (Bella) Kelly of Columbia, Md.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Richard.
KELLY - A memorial service for Thomas Edward Kelly, who died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church, 123 N. Pittsburgh St., Zelienople, with Pastor Dan Owen officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
If desired, memorial donations may be made in Tom's honor to the HZUMC Child Care Center, 123 N. Pittsburgh St., Zelienople, PA 16063.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 19, 2019