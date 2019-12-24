Thomas F. Loscko, 74, of Butler passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born March 19, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, he was a son of the late Thomas and Cecelia Loscko Sr.
Thomas worked for 19 years as a custodian at Butler County Community College.
He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, where he faithfully served as an usher at the 10 a.m. Sunday Mass. He very much enjoyed participating in that ministry.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Barron Loscko, whom he married July 31, 1976; two brothers, Robert Loscko and his wife, Jill, of California and Fred Loscko and his wife, Darlene, of Michigan.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded by in death by one brother, John Loscko.
LOSCKO - There will be no visitation for Thomas F. Loscko, who died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 24, 2019