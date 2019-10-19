Thomas "TC" Gennaro Cassandro, 58, of Mercer passed peacefully on Thursday at his home following a battle with heart and kidney disease that was nothing short of courageous.
Born Jan. 12, 1961, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Gennaro J. Cassandro and Anna M. Jacko.
TC was a retired state corrections officer, with a laugh and sense of humor that was larger than life.
There was nothing he loved more than tinkering in his garage, while surrounded by family. TC could be found without fail on Sundays, cooking enough of his famous spaghetti for an army in time for Steelers football.
A friend to all who met him, TC was truly one of a kind, who reveled in making those around him smile, especially his Chrissy.
He was a loving husband to Christine; father to Aaron (Emily), Sean (Jennifer), Kara Sroka (Mike), and Dionna Bartram; brother to Karen Clipper (Dave), Gina Hicks (Jim), and Nancy Umemoto (Jason); uncle of Casey Stapleton (Jon), Madison Orkwis, Brady Orwis, Jimmy Hicks (Cassie), Jackson Hicks, Carter Hicks, Mia Lowry, Tanner Lowry, Gian Umemoto and Anthony Umemoto.
One of his most favorite roles was that of Pappy, to Natalie, Olivia, Jacob, Eric, Logan, Orion, McKenzie and Owen.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his previous wife, Kimberly Cassandro.
CASSANDRO - Family and friends of Thomas "TC" Gennaro Cassandro, who died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, officiated by the Rev. Matt Klenk.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Interment will be held at Hillview Cemetery in Chicora.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019