Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005



Born Aug. 7, 1942, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Joseph Grech and Mary (Fotta) Grech.

Tom retired from Saxonburg Borough & Authority in 2009.

He was a member of the Grace Church of Harmony.

He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Mary Ann (Ziegler) Grech; his daughters, Kari (Grech) Patterson and her husband, John, of Westminster, Md., and Diane (Grech) Carpenter and her husband, James, of Westminster, Md.; and his son, Timothy Grech and Shannon Moses of Fombell.

He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Sarah Hardin and her husband, Dilan, Chad Patterson, Jameson Carpenter and Christian Carpenter, all of Westminster, Md.

Tom also leaves behind his siblings, William Grech of Ross Township and Lillian Grech of West View.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Grech, and his sister, Dorothy (Grech) Phaturos.

GRECH — Family and friends of Thomas Grech, who died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, are invited to a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Grace Church of Harmony, 538 Main Street, Harmony. A private burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Light of Life Rescue Mission, 913 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233 or Grace Church of Harmony, 538 Main St., Harmony, PA 16037.

Services were provided by Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Thomas Grech, 76, of Jackson Township passed away Wednesday. Published in Butler Eagle on May 13, 2019

