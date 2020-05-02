Thomas J. "Tim" Barnhart III, 72, of Grove City passed peacefully Wednesday evening, April 29, 2020, in UPMC Passavant following an extended illness.
Tim was born Nov. 28, 1947, in Altoona, to Thomas J. and Genevieve (Engelman) Barnhart II.
He married Jean Christie on May 25, 1991.
Tim was a graduate of Greensburg Catholic High School and Point Park College.
He served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division from 1968 to 1971, during the Vietnam War. He was medically retired due to injuries sustained in the line of duty.
Tim retired in 2008 from the Department of Defense, Kelly Support Facility Oakdale, Pa., where he was a transportation quality control inspector for military moves covering 18 counties.
He was a member of the Church of the Beloved Disciple in Grove City.
Tim was a lifetime member of the American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling.
He is survived by his wife, Jean, at home; a sister, Ann Hagy and her husband, John, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; a brother, Christopher Barnhart of Latrobe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
BARNHART - A private family service for Thomas J. "Tim" Barnhart III, who died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, will be held at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery, Lansdowne, Pa.
A public memorial Mass will be held with military honors at a later date at the Church of the Beloved Disciple, Grove City.
Memorial donations can be made to Church of the Beloved Disciple, 1310 S. Center St. Ext., Grove City, PA 16127, or Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org.
Please visit www.cunninghamfhgc.com.
Tim was born Nov. 28, 1947, in Altoona, to Thomas J. and Genevieve (Engelman) Barnhart II.
He married Jean Christie on May 25, 1991.
Tim was a graduate of Greensburg Catholic High School and Point Park College.
He served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division from 1968 to 1971, during the Vietnam War. He was medically retired due to injuries sustained in the line of duty.
Tim retired in 2008 from the Department of Defense, Kelly Support Facility Oakdale, Pa., where he was a transportation quality control inspector for military moves covering 18 counties.
He was a member of the Church of the Beloved Disciple in Grove City.
Tim was a lifetime member of the American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling.
He is survived by his wife, Jean, at home; a sister, Ann Hagy and her husband, John, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; a brother, Christopher Barnhart of Latrobe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
BARNHART - A private family service for Thomas J. "Tim" Barnhart III, who died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, will be held at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery, Lansdowne, Pa.
A public memorial Mass will be held with military honors at a later date at the Church of the Beloved Disciple, Grove City.
Memorial donations can be made to Church of the Beloved Disciple, 1310 S. Center St. Ext., Grove City, PA 16127, or Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org.
Please visit www.cunninghamfhgc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 2 to May 3, 2020.