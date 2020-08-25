Thomas J. Meyer, 74, of Fombell, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, while under the care of Allegheny General Hospital.
Born April 6, 1946, in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Herman R. Meyer and Victoria Lother Meyer.
Tom proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
He was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Lancaster Township.
Over the years, Tom held many memberships to several organizations, including the Tiffin Ohio Masonic Lodge 77, the Zelienople American Legion Post 747, the Harmony Moose Lodge 957, and the Hungarian Beneficial Society of Zelienople. In his free time, Tom enjoyed hunting.
He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by his family, friends and the community he served.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his stepchildren, Sandra L. (Craig) Schomaker of Portersville, and Robert W. Pegher of Melbourne, Fla.; his stepgrandsons, Jeffrey and Jason Schomaker; his stepgreat-grandson, Jaxson Schomaker; his brother, Timothy L. (Sharon) Meyer of Parma, Ohio; his sister, Marcia Bailey of Centerville, Ohio; and his nephews, Tim, Nick and Matthew.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy M. Meyer, who passed away in 1981; and his second wife, Carol Pegher Meyer, who passed away in 2012.
MEYER - A memorial service to celebrate the life of Thomas J. Meyer, who died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 557 Perry Highway, Harmony. The family kindly asks that personal facial protection be worn to the service.
Tom will be laid to rest with full military honors at the church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Tom's honor to Zion Lutheran Church at the address above.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.