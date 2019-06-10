Thomas Joseph Delaney, 91, of Mars, formerly of Monroeville, passed away Saturday morning at his home.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on July 30, 1927, he was the son of the late Alexander and Helen Quinlan Delaney.
Tom was a retired insurance manager for the Diocese of Pittsburgh.
He was a member of St. Bernadette's Roman Catholic Church where he was a Life Member and Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus at the church.
Tom was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Gavigan Delaney, whom he married on July 8, 1961, and who died on Nov. 5, 1991.
He was the father of Patrick J. Delaney (Patricia) of N.J., Mary E. Domowicz (Scott) of Cranberry Township and Ann Croop (Brian) of Mars; grandfather of Kaitlyn and Meaghan Delaney, Colin and Erek Domowicz, and Braeden and Gavin Croop; brother of John J. Delaney (Betty) of N.Y., the late Helen Filosa and Alexander, Eugene and Joseph Delaney; and uncle of many nieces and nephews.
DELANEY - Friends of Thomas Joseph Delaney, who died Saturday, June 8, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Bernadette's Church, 245 Azalea Drive, Monroeville. Please meet at the church.
Burial will be in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the .
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 10, 2019