Thomas "Thom" L. Brewster, 63, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Juniper Village in State College.
Born Aug. 22, 1956, in Butler, he was the son of the late Burton Brewster, and Vanda Brewster, who survives at home in Butler.
He worked as the executive director for CentrePeace.
In addition to his wife, Karen, and his mother, he is survived by his two beautiful children, Hannah and Alexander "Xander" Brewster.
Also surviving are one sister, Brenda Collins (Edward) of Middleton, Ohio; and one brother, Burton Brewster (Peggy) of Butler.
BREWSTER - Friends of Thomas "Thom" L. Brewster, who died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, will be received from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Calvary Harvest Fields, 150 Harvest Fields Drive, Boalsburg.
A celebration of life will immediately follow at 10 a.m. at the church with Pastor Dan Nold officiating.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Bellefonte.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Thom's memory to the Thomas L. Brewster Re-entry Fund CentrePeace, 3047 Benner Pike, Bellefonte, PA 16823, or checks made payable to Mount Nittany Health Foundation, 1800 E. Park Ave., State College, PA 16803, with a note that the donation is for "Cancer Care Program."
