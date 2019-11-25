Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas L. "Tom" Eckenrode. View Sign Service Information Kinsey-Volz Funeral Home 114 West Spring Street Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-3171 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas L. Eckenrode, 81, of Zelienople, passed away Friday afternoon at UPMC Passavant, McCandless Township.

Born Feb. 24, 1938, in Callery, he was the son of the late James and Fonda DeHart Eckenrode.

He was of the Protestant faith.

Tom graduated from Evans City High School and from Geneva College with a degree in education.

He taught in Evans City for two years. He left teaching to become the President of Air Turbine in Zelienople for 18 years. He retired in 2000 from Hall Industries, Ellwood City.

He also served on the board of WBCA for 18 years.

Tom loved golfing and bowling, but especially his family, having coached ball for his children's teams.

He is survived by his wife, D. Lynn Peffer Eckenrode; two daughters, Lori Ruda of Maryland, and Tami Eckenrode of Zelienople; one son, Kevin (Karen) Eckenrode of Butler; three sisters, Patricia Weber of Butler, Donna (Gary) Plaisted of Evans City and Susan Christy of Slippery Rock; one brother, James "Brick" Eckenrode of Ohio; seven grandchildren, Heith (Jennifer), Travis (Melissa) and Corey Eckenrode, Katrina (Kenny) Baronetski, Chelsea and Tyler Felker, and Kayla (Josh) Wise; eight great-grandchildren, Jordan, Emilia, Keith, Connor, Warren, Rosaline, Levi and Cora; his father-in-law, Paul Peffer of Zelienople; as well as nieces, nephews, and brothers- and sisters-in-law.

He was preceded in death by one son, Keith; and two brothers, Bill and Wesley "Tub" Eckenrode.

ECKENRODE - A private memorial service for Thomas L. Eckenrode, who died Friday, Nov. 22, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Connoquenessing United Methodist Church.

The family has suggested memorial donations be made to the Zelienople Library, 227 S. High St., Zelienople, PA, 16063, or to the Harmony-Zelienople Food Cupboard, c/o Zion Lutheran Church, 557 Perry Highway, Harmony, PA, 16037.





