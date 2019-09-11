Thomas L. Fix Sr., 86, of Butler, formerly of Bradford Woods, passed away on Monday.
He was the husband of the late Nelda Fix.
He is survived by seven children; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two brothers; and two sisters.
FIX - Family and friends of Thomas L. Fix Sr., who died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at George A. Thoma Funeral Home, 10418 Perry Highway, Wexford.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Alphonsus Church, Wexford.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at www.komen.org.
