Thomas Lowell Brydon, 59, of Grand Island, Neb., died March 3, 2020 at Emerald Care & Rehab Center in Grand Island, Neb.
He was born Feb. 19, 1961 in Slippery Rock, and was the son of Donn Clair and Helen Kathryn (Grubb) Brydon.
Thomas grew up in Slippery Rock, graduated from Slippery Rock High School, and later attended Slippery Rock University.
Thomas moved to Nebraska in 2011 to be closer to his remaining family. He made his home in the Cozad area, until his health failed and he was moved to Grand Island.
He had an amazing sense of humor and enjoyed spending time reading his Bible.
Survivors include his aunts, Darla McPaul of West Sunbury, and Lida Anne Grubb of Lexington, Neb.; a special cousin and caretaker, Diane James and her daughter, Casey James, both of Gothenburg, Neb.; along with numerous cousins and extended family and friends.
Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Donn Clair Brydon; his mother, Helen Kathryn Brydon; his sister, Joanna; and his brother, Jonathon Brydon.
Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel & Monuments, Gothenburg, Neb., is handling arrangements.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 11, 2020