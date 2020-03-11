Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Lowell Brydon. View Sign Service Information Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel 620 Tenth Street GOTHENBURG , NE 69138 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Lowell Brydon, 59, of Grand Island, Neb., died March 3, 2020 at Emerald Care & Rehab Center in Grand Island, Neb.

He was born Feb. 19, 1961 in Slippery Rock, and was the son of Donn Clair and Helen Kathryn (Grubb) Brydon.

Thomas grew up in Slippery Rock, graduated from Slippery Rock High School, and later attended Slippery Rock University.

Thomas moved to Nebraska in 2011 to be closer to his remaining family. He made his home in the Cozad area, until his health failed and he was moved to Grand Island.

He had an amazing sense of humor and enjoyed spending time reading his Bible.

Survivors include his aunts, Darla McPaul of West Sunbury, and Lida Anne Grubb of Lexington, Neb.; a special cousin and caretaker, Diane James and her daughter, Casey James, both of Gothenburg, Neb.; along with numerous cousins and extended family and friends.

Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Donn Clair Brydon; his mother, Helen Kathryn Brydon; his sister, Joanna; and his brother, Jonathon Brydon.

BRYDON - Thomas Lowell Brydon, who died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, will be buried in Slippery Rock Cemetery with his parents at a later date.

Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel & Monuments, Gothenburg, Neb., is handling arrangements.

