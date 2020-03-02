Guest Book View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary



Thomas was born May 5, 1938, in Butler. He attended Butler Area schools until the age of 16 when he felt the need to join the service, leading to be recruited by Navy from Jan. 17, 1955, receiving an honorable discharge in April of 1967, number 473 42-00. Having served honorably twelve and half years in various theaters throughout the world as a Navy Hospital Corpsman, he came home furthering his education at Butler Community College to finally retire after thirty years as a Pa. civil servant.

Thomas was a husband of the late Dalmetta Whisler Lucas, who preceded him in their eternal home with the Lord. He was the son of Harry N. Lucas (Zoraldo Narchisso Lucchesi) and Anne Gombos Lucas.

Thomas is survived by one brother, Harry A. Lucas of N.C.; one daughter, Regina Gerard; and three sons, Thomas, Michael, and Harry. Also surviving him are several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Thomas had one other daughter who preceded him, Laura Gaiser.

He will be missed by all who knew him, more than he could ever know.

"In my Father's House there any many Mansions, if it were not so I would have told you, I go to prepare a place for you," (John 14:2).

LUCAS - By his own request there will be no visitations or viewings for Thomas Lucas, who died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020; only a private family ceremony at a nondisclosed date.

Offerings may be made to the American Diabetes Association in Dalmetta's name, at 100 Station Square Drive, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219.

Arrangements were completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St. Butler.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit







Thomas Lucas, of Butler, passed peacefully in his sleep early Friday morning, Feb. 28, 2020, at the age of 81.Thomas was born May 5, 1938, in Butler. He attended Butler Area schools until the age of 16 when he felt the need to join the service, leading to be recruited by Navy from Jan. 17, 1955, receiving an honorable discharge in April of 1967, number 473 42-00. Having served honorably twelve and half years in various theaters throughout the world as a Navy Hospital Corpsman, he came home furthering his education at Butler Community College to finally retire after thirty years as a Pa. civil servant.Thomas was a husband of the late Dalmetta Whisler Lucas, who preceded him in their eternal home with the Lord. He was the son of Harry N. Lucas (Zoraldo Narchisso Lucchesi) and Anne Gombos Lucas.Thomas is survived by one brother, Harry A. Lucas of N.C.; one daughter, Regina Gerard; and three sons, Thomas, Michael, and Harry. Also surviving him are several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Thomas had one other daughter who preceded him, Laura Gaiser.He will be missed by all who knew him, more than he could ever know."In my Father's House there any many Mansions, if it were not so I would have told you, I go to prepare a place for you," (John 14:2).LUCAS - By his own request there will be no visitations or viewings for Thomas Lucas, who died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020; only a private family ceremony at a nondisclosed date.Offerings may be made to the American Diabetes Association in Dalmetta's name, at 100 Station Square Drive, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219.Arrangements were completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St. Butler.For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close