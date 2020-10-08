Thomas M. Adamiec, 70, of Butler passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, with his loving wife by his side.
He was born Feb. 19, 1950, on Polish Hill in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Charles and Helen (Szalinski).
Tom served his country honorably during the Vietnam era with the U.S. Air Force. He then worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for over 30 years, until his retirement.
He enjoyed playing softball and volleyball and even played with the Senior Olympic Volleyball Team. He also loved the Steelers, liked to cook and always looked forward to his annual holiday party for friends and family.
Tom was known for his wonderful sense of humor and loving life. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Lee Adamiec, and her son, Jeff; his sister; Justine Leczkowski; and his brother, Charles Adamiec.
Tom is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and his great-nieces and a great-nephew.
ADAMIEC - All services for Thomas M. Adamiec, who died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, will be held privately and are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
