1/1
Thomas M. "Tom" Adamiec
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas M. Adamiec, 70, of Butler passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, with his loving wife by his side.

He was born Feb. 19, 1950, on Polish Hill in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Charles and Helen (Szalinski).

Tom served his country honorably during the Vietnam era with the U.S. Air Force. He then worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for over 30 years, until his retirement.

He enjoyed playing softball and volleyball and even played with the Senior Olympic Volleyball Team. He also loved the Steelers, liked to cook and always looked forward to his annual holiday party for friends and family.

Tom was known for his wonderful sense of humor and loving life. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Lee Adamiec, and her son, Jeff; his sister; Justine Leczkowski; and his brother, Charles Adamiec.

Tom is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and his great-nieces and a great-nephew.

ADAMIEC - All services for Thomas M. Adamiec, who died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, will be held privately and are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved