Thomas M. Scherder Sr., 51, of Butler passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, while surrounded by his family.
He was born April 23, 1968, in Butler, and was a son of Brenda Ferguson and the late Elmer C. Scherder.
He was employed by Butler Memorial Hospital as a maintenance tech for 12 years, and a nurse's aide for 10 years. Following his retirement, he worked as a self-employed certified electrician.
Tom enjoyed working on his antique cars, helping others, and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his son, Thomas M. (Emily) Scherder Jr. of Butler; three grandchildren, Lukas, Bradley and Thomas; his mother, Brenda Ferguson; a brother, Elmer C. Scherder Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher; and his stepfather, Richard Ferguson.
SCHERDER - Friends of Thomas M. Scherder Sr., who died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
There will be no services to follow.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 18, 2020