Service Information King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 2841 Woodland Circle Allison Park , PA 15101 (724)-443-2500 Memorial Mass 10:00 AM St. Victor Roman Catholic Church 527 Bairdford Road Bairdford , PA

Thomas "Tom" Orr Mischen passed away Jan. 27, 2020. Tom died after a courageous 15-year battle with lung cancer.

He was the devoted husband of Linda (Flis) for 51 years; father of Pamela (Joe Palka) Mischen, David (Cariann) Mischen and Kim (Duane) Guthrie; and the grandfather of Chandler Mischen Gazzo, Allie Mischen, Emily Mischen, Sara Mischen, Lydia Guthrie, Sam Guthrie and Jack Guthrie.

Tom was born July 8, 1948, and was a lifelong resident of West Deer Township. As a boy, he began working for his neighbor, Charles Peckham at Christonia Farms, and his love of farming was born.

He graduated from West Deer High School in 1966, then studied agriculture at Penn State University. As a student, he was inducted into the Coaly Society, an invitation-only honor society for agricultural sciences student leaders.

His love for all things Penn State (especially football) was another of his life's passions. With college roommate, Sy Tanner, he established a scholarship, which funds two students per year, one for students majoring in biorenewable systems and one in agricultural extension and education.

After graduation, he worked briefly as an animal feed salesman and a vo-ag teacher at Apollo-Ridge High School. He then worked in sales and construction for Huskee-Bilt pole buildings before starting his own pole building construction firm. Over time, he built his beef cattle herd, culminating in the establishment of the retail market, Mish Farms Meat Market.

Tom was a member of St. Victor Parish in Bairdford. At various times over a 20-year period, he served as a lay minister and parish council member. He was the festival chairman for 13 years.

Tom was a man of unbounded optimism. He valued hard work, devotion to family (immediate and extended), and loyalty to friends. He believed in our mutual responsibility for each other and investing in the next generation.

Tom was known throughout the community as the go-to-guy when things broke down or when someone needed advice, consolation or employment. He was never too busy to help a friend in need and took on the troubles of those he cared about as his own. Next year when you see his NOEL sign on the hill, think of Tom and how much he loved life.

MISCHEN - The family of Thomas "Tom" Orr Mischen, who died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, will welcome friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2841 Woodland Circle, Allison Park.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Victor Roman Catholic Church, 527 Bairdford Road, Bairdford.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, Tom asked that donations be made to the Mischen/Tanner Scholarship fund at

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Tom's family at



