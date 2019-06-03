Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas P. Burnatoski. View Sign Service Information MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-4073 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas P. Burnatoski, 84, of Butler, passed away Saturday at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born in Butler on Feb. 23, 1935, he was a son of the late George and Anna Sheptak Burnatoski.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served during the Korean conflict.

He was retired from the City of Butler, where he was employed for more than 20 years as a foreman in the Parks Department. He was also a retired staff sergeant for the U.S. Army Reserves.

He was a member of Saint Paul Roman Catholic Church.

Tom belonged to American Legion Post 117 and he also served as a trustee of the former Pullman Park Board of Trust.

He is survived by his daughters, Wilma West Pickett and her husband, Dirk, of Butler, Connie Miller and her husband, Ronald, of Slippery Rock, Sheila Trumble, of Rochester, N.Y., and Cheryl Ferraro and her husband, Paul, of Cranberry Township; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Schepp Burnatoski, who passed away Oct. 24, 2007; one son; one brother; and three sisters.

BURNATOSKI - Friends of Thomas P. Burnatoski, who died Saturday, June 1, 2019, will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.

Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by American Legion Post 117, VFW Post 249, and American Legion Post 778.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Concordia Visiting Nurses, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.

For more information, please visit







Thomas P. Burnatoski, 84, of Butler, passed away Saturday at Butler Memorial Hospital.Born in Butler on Feb. 23, 1935, he was a son of the late George and Anna Sheptak Burnatoski.A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served during the Korean conflict.He was retired from the City of Butler, where he was employed for more than 20 years as a foreman in the Parks Department. He was also a retired staff sergeant for the U.S. Army Reserves.He was a member of Saint Paul Roman Catholic Church.Tom belonged to American Legion Post 117 and he also served as a trustee of the former Pullman Park Board of Trust.He is survived by his daughters, Wilma West Pickett and her husband, Dirk, of Butler, Connie Miller and her husband, Ronald, of Slippery Rock, Sheila Trumble, of Rochester, N.Y., and Cheryl Ferraro and her husband, Paul, of Cranberry Township; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Schepp Burnatoski, who passed away Oct. 24, 2007; one son; one brother; and three sisters.BURNATOSKI - Friends of Thomas P. Burnatoski, who died Saturday, June 1, 2019, will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.Burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by American Legion Post 117, VFW Post 249, and American Legion Post 778.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Concordia Visiting Nurses, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net Published in Butler Eagle on June 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close