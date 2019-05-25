Thomas P. Kraus, 84, of Glenshaw passed away Thursday.
He was the beloved husband of 63 years to Mim Kraus; loving father of Debi Kraus (David) Speer, Cindy Kraus (Jeff) Tissue and Tina Kraus (Joe) Brennan; proud grandfather of Jamie Tissue, Julie (Andrew) McNamee, Thomas and Tyler Brennan and Alyssa Speer; dear great-grandfather of Perry McNamee; and brother of Celine (George) Burtner; and he is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Tom proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 until 1957, and retired after 43 years from AmeriGas.
He was a wonderful man, devoted to his family, who could fix anything.
At the end of the day, all he needed was two Oreos and a glass of milk.
Good night, Pap.
KRAUS - Friends of Thomas P. Kraus, who died Thursday, May 23, 2019, will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bock Funeral Home, 1500 Mount Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a service will be held at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the H.J. Heinz VA Hospital, 1010 Delafield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15215.
Please visit www.bockltd.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 25, 2019