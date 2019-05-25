Butler Eagle

Thomas P. Kraus

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas P. Kraus.
Service Information
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA
15116
(412)-486-8500
Obituary
Send Flowers

Thomas P. Kraus, 84, of Glenshaw passed away Thursday.
He was the beloved husband of 63 years to Mim Kraus; loving father of Debi Kraus (David) Speer, Cindy Kraus (Jeff) Tissue and Tina Kraus (Joe) Brennan; proud grandfather of Jamie Tissue, Julie (Andrew) McNamee, Thomas and Tyler Brennan and Alyssa Speer; dear great-grandfather of Perry McNamee; and brother of Celine (George) Burtner; and he is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Tom proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 until 1957, and retired after 43 years from AmeriGas.
He was a wonderful man, devoted to his family, who could fix anything.
At the end of the day, all he needed was two Oreos and a glass of milk.
Good night, Pap.
KRAUS - Friends of Thomas P. Kraus, who died Thursday, May 23, 2019, will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bock Funeral Home, 1500 Mount Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a service will be held at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the H.J. Heinz VA Hospital, 1010 Delafield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15215.
Please visit www.bockltd.com.


logo
Published in Butler Eagle on May 25, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Glenshaw, PA   412-486-8500
funeral home direction icon