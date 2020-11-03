Thomas "Tom" R. Adams, 70, of Butler passed away suddenly Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
He was born Feb. 8, 1950, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late William Adams and Leanore (Heilmann) Adams.
Tom worked as a regional sales manager for Designer Greetings for 40 years, retiring in 2018.
He was a Master Mason, 32nd Degree of the Butler Victory Lodge 272. Tom was a member of the Pennsylvania Club, and was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed fishing, hunting and being at his cabin at Canadohta Lake.
He adored his three granddaughters and spent his time being the best pap.
Tom is survived by his loving spouse of 48 years, Deborah B. (Bruce) Adams, whom he married March 25, 1972; two sons, T. Scott (Drew) Adams of Boardman, Ohio, and Steven S. (Bridgett) Adams of Butler; one sister, Kelly (Will) Schroder of South Carolina; his granddaughters, Kendall, Charley and Adrian; four nieces, Melissa (Matthew) Dewey, McKenna Schroder, Jessica Bruce and Amy Conant; and three nephews, Michael Dugan, Chad Bruce and Chris Baker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Dugan.
ADAMS - Friends of Thomas "Tom" R. Adams, who died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Burial will be private.
Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to supply and wear their own facial covering, along with maintaining social distancing. Groups are limited to 25 people.
