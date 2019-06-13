Thomas R. Fennick, 73, of Butler passed away on Tuesday.
He was born June 8, 1946, in Butler, and was the son of the late Robert D. and Helen (Miller) Fennick.
Thomas worked as a steel worker at Armco for 34 years, retiring in 2002.
He married Antonette Toni on Nov. 8, 1990, and was happily married for 29 years.
Thomas enjoyed playing golf and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He loved to vacation and travel.
Thomas graduated from Butler High School in 1965. He was a member of the cross country teams for Butler High School and Point Park College.
Thomas is survived by his loving spouse, Antonette Toni Fennick; two daughters, Melissa and her husband, Richard Freiters, of Petrolia, and Marcy Fennick and her companion, Tim Wegman; his granddaughter, Brittany and her husband, Hunter Hays; his grandson, Ricky Freiters; his great-granddaughter, Rylee Hays; two brothers, Jeffrey and his wife, Luann Fennick, of Baden, and John Fennick of Butler; and one sister, Suzanne Wingfield of Athens, Ga.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Peter Fennick.
FENNICK - Friends of Thomas R. Fennick, who died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with Pastor Bob Huber officiating.
Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Thomas to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 13, 2019