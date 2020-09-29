Thomas S. Hodder, 79, of Cranberry Township left this world for his heavenly home, surrounded by family after a valiant fight with cancer on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He stayed true to the family motto, "Never Give Up," until the very end.
Born July 12, 1941, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Ephraim Hodder and Lucille Pisani Hodder.
Tom served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1964, and selflessly served his community. He was a life member of Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Co., with 48 years of service, and was an EMT and past vice commander for Cranberry Volunteer Ambulance Corps for many years.
He was an active member of St. Ferdinand Church, where he served as a eucharistic minister, an adult altar server and festival volunteer.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, sharing and encouraging the love of that hobby with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was the most important thing to him, and he enjoyed cooking big breakfasts on Sunday mornings, and many summer evenings were spent around a campfire in the backyard with family and friends.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Mary Therese Cush Hodder, whom he married May 19, 1962; a son, Tom (Heidi) Hodder; four daughters, Monica (Ted) Palmer, Lori Pontzius, Kim (Patrick) Cannon and Allie (Eric) Schweitzer; 21 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, George (Phyllis) Hodder; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ann (Frank) Gajewski; and an infant grandson, Patrick Pontzius.
HODDER - Friends of Thomas S. Hodder, who died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, and 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.
He will be laid to rest with military honors at Holy Savior Cemetery in Gibsonia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Tom's honor to Good Samaritan Hospice, 3500 Brooktree Road, Suite 320, Wexford, PA 15090, or to St. Ferdinand Catholic Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Tom's family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.