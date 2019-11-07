Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas S. "Tom" Zinkham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas S. Zinkham, 84, of Lancaster Township passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in Cranberry Township.

Born July 28, 1935, in Zelienople, he was the son of the late Samuel N. Zinkham Sr. and Beulah Mae Piper Zinkham.

Tom proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.

He worked as a senior right of way and claims representative for Penn Power for 40 years.

He was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Reformed Church in Zelienople.

An avid community serviceman, Tom belonged to the Zelienople Rotary Club, where he was recognized with the Paul Harris Fellow Award and the Tullio "Doc" Viola Service Above Self Award.

He served for 30-plus years on the W.B.C.A. board. He also served on the boards for the Zelienople Park, the Zelie-Harmony Athletic Association, the Grapevine Center of Butler County, and Community Care Connections. He was a longtime volunteer for the T.R.Y. Organization as well.

In his free time, he enjoyed watching sports, especially his favorite team, Penn State. Above all, he was a dedicated family man, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son and best friend, Tommy Zinkham of Harmony; his son, Timothy Zinkham and his wife, Chrystal, of Harmony; his sister-in-law, Kathleen Hager and her husband, Ed, of Greensburg; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Marie Zinkham, who passed away on Aug. 12, 2018; his brother, Samuel Zinkham Jr.; and his sister, Catherine Deemer.

ZINKHAM - Friends of Thomas S. Zinkham, who died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A funeral ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Peter's Reformed Church, 320 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

He will be laid to rest with military honors at St. Peter's Reformed Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in his honor to St. Peter's Reformed Church, 320 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063, or to the Miracle League of Southwestern PA, P.O. Box 1519, Cranberry Township, PA 16066.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at







Thomas S. Zinkham, 84, of Lancaster Township passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in Cranberry Township.Born July 28, 1935, in Zelienople, he was the son of the late Samuel N. Zinkham Sr. and Beulah Mae Piper Zinkham.Tom proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.He worked as a senior right of way and claims representative for Penn Power for 40 years.He was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Reformed Church in Zelienople.An avid community serviceman, Tom belonged to the Zelienople Rotary Club, where he was recognized with the Paul Harris Fellow Award and the Tullio "Doc" Viola Service Above Self Award.He served for 30-plus years on the W.B.C.A. board. He also served on the boards for the Zelienople Park, the Zelie-Harmony Athletic Association, the Grapevine Center of Butler County, and Community Care Connections. He was a longtime volunteer for the T.R.Y. Organization as well.In his free time, he enjoyed watching sports, especially his favorite team, Penn State. Above all, he was a dedicated family man, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son and best friend, Tommy Zinkham of Harmony; his son, Timothy Zinkham and his wife, Chrystal, of Harmony; his sister-in-law, Kathleen Hager and her husband, Ed, of Greensburg; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Marie Zinkham, who passed away on Aug. 12, 2018; his brother, Samuel Zinkham Jr.; and his sister, Catherine Deemer.ZINKHAM - Friends of Thomas S. Zinkham, who died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.A funeral ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Peter's Reformed Church, 320 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.He will be laid to rest with military honors at St. Peter's Reformed Church Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made in his honor to St. Peter's Reformed Church, 320 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063, or to the Miracle League of Southwestern PA, P.O. Box 1519, Cranberry Township, PA 16066.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close