Thomas Smith, 46, of Lyndora passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
He was born Jan. 30, 1974, in Butler, and was the son of the late Victoria Smith.
Tommy enjoyed collecting Spyderco knives, riding his motorcycle, and riding bikes with his son.
He was known for his great sense of humor and his huge heart, but most of all, for making people feel loved.
Tom was the husband of Kimberly (Mohan) Smith; father of Aiva and Blade Smith; stepfather of Gavin and Connor Criley; and the brother of Tim "Smitty" Smith and Dina Ruso.
Tom was loved and will be forever missed.
SMITH - Friends of Thomas Smith, who died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
A memory service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the funeral home.
.