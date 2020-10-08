1/1
Thomas W. Brucker
1939 - 2020
Thomas W. Brucker, 81, of Penn Township passed away on Oct. 7, 2020.

Born on Aug. 26, 1939, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Cletus and Rosella Henninger Brucker.

He was the beloved husband for 55 years of Dolores "Dee" Gasper Brucker.

He was also the loving father of Thomas (Brenda) Brucker; the proud grandfather of Brianna and Bryce Brucker; and the brother of Marilyn Stebbins, Rosalyn Lutz, James Brucker, Cleta Pasikowski, the late Virginia Hergenroeder, Chuck Brucker, Joseph Brucker and Ed Brucker.

A U.S. Army veteran, Tom was the owner of Woodbrook Builders and was a longtime general contractor.

He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, golf, his dogs and animals, and he especially loved working and being a builder. Most of all, he cherished his family and grandchildren.

BRUCKER - Friends of Thomas W. Brucker, who died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Sepulcher Church, Glade Mills.

Military honors will follow the services.

Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Sepulcher Church
