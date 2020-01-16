Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas W. George Sr.. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Funeral 2:00 PM Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church 123 N. Pittsburgh St. Zelienople , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas W. George Sr., soon to be 99, of Zelienople passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, while under the care of the VA Hospital Community Living Center in Butler.

Born Feb. 1, 1921, in Clairton, Pa., he was the son of the late Griffith George and Anna Cochran George.

Tom proudly served in the U.S. Army as a radio operator in the Philippines during World War II.

He retired from Penn Power as a line foreman on Aug. 1, 1983.

Tom was a faithful member of the Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church, where he was a former Sunday school superintendent and choir director for 20 years.

He was a member of the Harmony Masonic Lodge 429, a former member of the Odd Fellows, and a former member of the New Brighton American Legion.

Tom was an avid sports fan and above all, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who will be dearly missed.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Thomas W. (Linda) George Jr. of Fombell; his daughter, Carol (Stephen) Stauffer of Zelienople; his grandchildren, Tim (Amy) Schoeffel, Todd (Jackie) Schoeffel, Jeff (Kelly) George and Julianne (Bernie) Novak; his great-grandchildren, Emily, Taylor, Kaitlin, Jackson, Abigail and Coraline; his special friend, Roberta Black; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathryn Ruth Marvin, whom he married Feb. 17, 1940, and who passed away Nov. 21, 2006; his brothers, Jack George and Raymond "Mooney" George; and his sisters, Norma Murphy and Jean Sariochek.

GEORGE - The family of Thomas W. George Sr., who died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A funeral ceremony will be held in Tom's honor at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church, 123 N. Pittsburgh St., Zelienople, with the Rev. Dan Owen officiating.

Following the service, he will be laid to rest with full military honors at English Lutheran Church Cemetery in Zelienople.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Tom's honor to VA Butler Healthcare, with "donation to Community Living Center" on the memo line, VA Community Living Center, 353 N. Duffy Road, Butler, PA 16001.

