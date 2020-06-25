Thomas W. Johnson Jr.
Thomas W. Johnson Jr., 83, of Butler, passed away on Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born June 25, 1936, in Brackenridge, he was the son of the late Thomas W. Johnson Sr. and Catherine (Lawrence) Johnson.
He had retired from Pangborn Steel, later known as Barn Steel Abrasives, following 36 years.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the U.S. Air Force.
Surviving are his wife, Erma E. (Hendershot) Johnson, whom he married on Nov. 9, 1957; one son, Carl W. (Diane) Johnson of Lyndora; one grandson, Greg (Melanie) Johnson of Singapore, serving in the U.S. Navy; two great-grandsons, Kalvin and Kerwin Johnson; three stepgreat-grandsons, Christian, Kurt and Kyle; and two sisters, Shirley Brown of Butler, and Alice (Jack) Kuhns of Penn Township.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard Johnson, who died in 1995; and a sister, Betty Henchar.
JOHNSON - Friends of Thomas W. Johnson Jr., who died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, will be received from noon until 4 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Butler County Memorial Park.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 25, 2020.
