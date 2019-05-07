Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas W. "Tom" McKeon. View Sign Service Information McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 (724)-625-2900 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas "Tom" W. McKeon, 81, of Mars passed away on Sunday at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.

Born Jan. 26, 1938, in Cooperstown, he was the son of the late Francis P. and Agnes McDonald McKeon.

He was a graduate of Mars High School in 1955.

Tom retired from Armco Steel in 1999. He was the former owner of McKeon's Beer Distributor. He later worked as the groundskeeper of Mars Cemetery and as a greeter at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home.

Tom had served in the U.S. Army during peacetime.

He was a social member of the Mars VFW Post 7505 and also the Cranberry Elks.

He was a past president of the Mars Baseball Association and the Mars Jaycees.

Tom was a member of St. Kilian Roman Catholic Church.

Tom enjoyed riding his John Deere Tractor at the cemetery, and RV camping. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Ann Borland McKeon, whom he married on Feb. 5, 1960; his son, Michael (Stacey) McKeon of De Soto, Mo.; his daughters, Cheryl (Kevin) Ray of Butler, and Darcy Tumminello of Valencia; his grandchildren, Tyler (Tara) Ray, Kelsey (Nathan) Shulik, Jared McKeon, Brenden McKeon and Christian Tumminello; and his great-grandchildren, Elliot, Caralina and Waylynn.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Francis Jr., Alvin, George, Agnes, Jane Ann, Clair and Irene.

MCKEON - Friends of Thomas "Tom" W. McKeon, who died Sunday, May 5, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, with the Rev. Charles Bober, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to the MDA ( ), 400 Penn Center Blvd. Suite 524, Pittsburgh PA 15235.

Directions and condolences are available at







