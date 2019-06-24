Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Wesley "Wes" Osmer. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 128 Main St Karns City , PA 16041 (724)-756-0075 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 128 Main St Karns City , PA 16041 View Map Calling hours 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 128 Main St Karns City , PA 16041 View Map Calling hours 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 128 Main St Karns City , PA 16041 View Map Service 10:00 AM Hile Funeral Home 128 Main St Karns City , PA 16041 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Wesley "Wes" Osmer, 52, of Petrolia, a well-known Petroleum Valley resident, skilled race car builder and mechanic passed away early Sunday morning at the Chicora Medical Center with his family at his side.

Wes was born Nov. 3, 1966, in Butler. He was the son of Cheryl "Pam" Weibel Osmer and the late Arthur "Art" Osmer.

He was of the Roman Catholic faith.

Wes was a 1984 graduate of Karns City High School and Vale Tech Auto School in Blairsville.

In his earlier years, he had worked for Boice Tire, Baglier Buick and Kelly Chevrolet.

On June 1, 1986, Wes was involved in a motor vehicle accident that resulted in a severe spinal cord injury. With overwhelming perseverance, Wes would ultimately walk again with the help of braces and canes.

Race cars were his passion in life and he was an expert in building race car bodies and engines. He was a well-known NASCAR trivia enthusiast, and was a true Dale Earnhardt fan.

Life for Wes was in the garage with his dad, and at the racetrack. He was well-known in the tri-state area dirt-track circuit as a highly respected mechanic. Wes enjoyed watching his nephews' go-cart races, mentoring the Electrotech Robotics Club in Emlenton, hunting, going for rides with his dad, the company of his basset hound, Hank, as well as the company of his family and friends, his extended family at the Chicora Medical Center, and listening to country music.

Wes had a wonderful sense of humor and was a good friend to all who knew him. Wes's mother says: "The long race is over, and he's now in Victory Lane."

Wes is survived by his mother, Pam Osmer of Petrolia; a sister, Sandra Sherwin and her husband, Keith, of Parker; and his brother, Daniel and his wife, Heather, of Butler.

Wes was proud of his four nephews, Gregory and Jonathan Sherwin of Parker, and Wes and Dash Osmer of Butler.

He is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

In addition to his father, Wes was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Tom and Betty Weibel; and his paternal grandparents, Wilbur "Wib" and Sue Osmer.

OSMER - Friends of Thomas Wesley "Wes" Osmer, who died Sunday, June 23, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 1 to 3 and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City.

A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday from the funeral home with the Rev. Lou Pascazi, Senior Parochial Vicar of Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church in Chicora officiating.

Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia.

Memorial contributions in Wes's name may be made to Droopy Basset Hound Rescue of Western Pennsylvania, Inc., 15581 Stewart Hill Road, Union City, PA 16438.

For more information or to send a condolence, please visit



Thomas Wesley "Wes" Osmer, 52, of Petrolia, a well-known Petroleum Valley resident, skilled race car builder and mechanic passed away early Sunday morning at the Chicora Medical Center with his family at his side.Wes was born Nov. 3, 1966, in Butler. He was the son of Cheryl "Pam" Weibel Osmer and the late Arthur "Art" Osmer.He was of the Roman Catholic faith.Wes was a 1984 graduate of Karns City High School and Vale Tech Auto School in Blairsville.In his earlier years, he had worked for Boice Tire, Baglier Buick and Kelly Chevrolet.On June 1, 1986, Wes was involved in a motor vehicle accident that resulted in a severe spinal cord injury. With overwhelming perseverance, Wes would ultimately walk again with the help of braces and canes.Race cars were his passion in life and he was an expert in building race car bodies and engines. He was a well-known NASCAR trivia enthusiast, and was a true Dale Earnhardt fan.Life for Wes was in the garage with his dad, and at the racetrack. He was well-known in the tri-state area dirt-track circuit as a highly respected mechanic. Wes enjoyed watching his nephews' go-cart races, mentoring the Electrotech Robotics Club in Emlenton, hunting, going for rides with his dad, the company of his basset hound, Hank, as well as the company of his family and friends, his extended family at the Chicora Medical Center, and listening to country music.Wes had a wonderful sense of humor and was a good friend to all who knew him. Wes's mother says: "The long race is over, and he's now in Victory Lane."Wes is survived by his mother, Pam Osmer of Petrolia; a sister, Sandra Sherwin and her husband, Keith, of Parker; and his brother, Daniel and his wife, Heather, of Butler.Wes was proud of his four nephews, Gregory and Jonathan Sherwin of Parker, and Wes and Dash Osmer of Butler.He is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.In addition to his father, Wes was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Tom and Betty Weibel; and his paternal grandparents, Wilbur "Wib" and Sue Osmer.OSMER - Friends of Thomas Wesley "Wes" Osmer, who died Sunday, June 23, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 1 to 3 and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City.A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday from the funeral home with the Rev. Lou Pascazi, Senior Parochial Vicar of Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church in Chicora officiating.Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia.Memorial contributions in Wes's name may be made to Droopy Basset Hound Rescue of Western Pennsylvania, Inc., 15581 Stewart Hill Road, Union City, PA 16438.For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com Published in Butler Eagle on June 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close