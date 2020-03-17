Tiffany Cecelia Desmond, 28, of Butler passed away after a fierce three-year battle with leukemia on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.
She was born in 1991, in Butler, to her loving parents, Tina (Dan) Burnett and Keith (Anna) Clark.
Tiffany graduated from Butler High School and then became a CNA, working in home health care for numerous years. Her love of beauty and people led her to pursue a dream of providing the elderly with home hair care services before beginning her fight with cancer.
She was described as hardworking and determined to always do better. She was known to be fun-loving, free spirited and had a personality larger than life. She was an inspiration for many and was known best for her sense of humor in the face of adversity.
Above all else, Tiffany loved sharing every moment she could with her children, Cayden and Cambrie.
She was the sister of Megan and Jacob Burnett, and Cole, Cody and Emma Clark; and the beloved granddaughter of Dorreen and the late Patrick Desmond, Robert (Carol) Burnett, Sherry (Jim) Kabel, Larry (Sandy) Clark, and Marlene (Robert) Beranty.
She is also survived by a large and loving family.
A special thanks to Tiffany's virtual support group and faithful prayer warriors.
DESMOND - Friends and family of Tiffany Cecelia Desmond, who died Saturday, March 14, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Prayers will be held at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Burial will be held privately on Friday.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 17, 2020